SportsFootball

Rueben Randle signs one-year deal with Eagles

Rueben Randle #82 of the New York Giants makes a...

Rueben Randle #82 of the New York Giants makes a catch against Vontae Davis #21 of the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Nov 3. 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Mike Stobe

By The Associated Press

The Eagles signed former Giants wide receiver Rueben Randle to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Randle had 57 catches for 797 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season. He had 188 receptions for 2,644 yards and 20 TDs in four seasons with the Giants

Randle, a second-round pick by the Giants in 2012, had career highs in receptions (71) and yards receiving (938) in 2014. He also has averaged 7.8 yards on 44 punt returns.

Randle joins an Eagles receiving group that includes Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor, Josh Huff and recently signed Chris Givens.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?