Rueben Randle signs one-year deal with Eagles

The Eagles signed former Giants wide receiver Rueben Randle to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Randle had 57 catches for 797 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season. He had 188 receptions for 2,644 yards and 20 TDs in four seasons with the Giants

Randle, a second-round pick by the Giants in 2012, had career highs in receptions (71) and yards receiving (938) in 2014. He also has averaged 7.8 yards on 44 punt returns.

Randle joins an Eagles receiving group that includes Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor, Josh Huff and recently signed Chris Givens.