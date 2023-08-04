SportsFootball

Saints all-time sack leader Jordan agrees to 2-year extension

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks between...

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks between drills at the NFL team's football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the club that drafted him for 15 seasons.

Jordan, whose new deal was announced Friday, was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8 1/2 sacks, giving him a career total of 115 1/2, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. In 12 seasons, Jordan also has 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been extraordinarily durable, missing just two of 194 career regular-season games. He has not missed any of the Saints’ 11 postseason games during his career.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME