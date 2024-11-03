Saints coach Dennis Allen starting to feel the heat amid 7-game losing skid, 23-22 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dennis Allen was feeling optimistic after the New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0.

But a seven-game losing streak, including a 23-22 road loss to NFL cellar dweller Carolina on Sunday, has Allen answering questions about his job security.

Allen went 7-10 in his first season with the Saints and improved to 9-8 last year.

But with the Saints headed for a third straight season of playoff-less football during his tenure, his seat is getting hotter in New Orleans.

“I just think we’ve got to be better,” Allen said when asked about his job.

When asked if he thinks he's doing his job, Allen said, “obviously, when you’re not winning, it’s hard to say you are. I’ve got to be better for our guys. ... Here’s what I’ll say: I’m going to keep coming in every day and fighting my (butt) off just like I’ve done since I’ve been here."

Allen and the Saints had hoped quarterback Derek Carr's return to the lineup following a three-game absence would give them a spark.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Instead they lost to the Panthers (2-7), a team they throttled 47-10 in Week 1 at the Superdome. Carr threw for 200 yards and three TDs in that game.

“We’ve got good leadership in the room,” Allen said. “We’ve got to do a better job playing, coaching and, hopefully, getting some guys healthy. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a challenge. But going through adversity like this reveals character. The only option is to stand up and fight.”

Allen said Carr looked "rusty" in his return the starting lineup and the Saints were unable to close out despite leading 22-17 in the fourth quarter. And when the Saints needed to only to get into field goal range in the final 2:18 to win, they couldn't do it as Carr's fourth-and-4 pass to Cedrick Wilson was broken up.

“I didn’t see a lot of issues throughout the week in practice," Allen said. “But obviously games are different than practice. Our plan was to come in here and run the football. And we were able to do that. I don’t think we were able to get quite as much done in the passing game.”

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Rusty Jones

Entering Sunday, teams that have outgained their opponents by more than 150 yards, ran for more than 150 yards and won the turnover battle were a combined 275-0 over the last 20 seasons, according to ESPN.

Make it 275-1.

The Saints wasted a terrific game from Alvin Kamara, who ran 29 times for 155 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards.

Carr said players were upset and “baffled” after the loss.

“We should be winning these football games and we’re not,” Carr said. “For us, it’s hard to swallow and it’s hard to deal with. We have to keep picking each other up and keep moving forward. This one hurt. If I was our fans, I’d be (upset) right now, because we are too.”

As for Allen's job security, Carr said that is well above his decision-making capabilities.

“My job is to play quarterback, take care of the football and try to score touchdowns and put us in position to win football games,” Carr said. "The one thing I’ve learned when that stuff happens is if you don’t have a tight group, it can go south real quick. You never as players want that to happen.

Carr then added of Allen's uncertain future, “to even think that could happen sucks. It’s the sucky part of this business and the sucky part of where we are right now.”