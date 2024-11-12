Purdy's big 4th quarter helps the 49ers overcome their mistakes and beat the Bucs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The mistakes kept piling up for the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a slew of special teams blunders, key defensive penalties and missed opportunities to put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers away early.

But when the 49ers needed it most on Sunday, Brock Purdy made enough big plays in the fourth quarter to deliver San Francisco a rare fourth-quarter comeback with a 23-20 victory over the Bucs.

The Niners (5-4) spent much of the game trying to give a game away as they had in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona early in the season as a 10-0 lead turned into a 13-10 deficit early in the fourth.

“Obviously it’s not our favorite to be in that kind of position, but that’s the NFL, we’re going to be playing games like this,” Purdy said.

The Niners had overcome only two fourth-quarter deficits to win a game with Purdy at quarterback — a Week 17 victory over Las Vegas in 2022 and a playoff win against Green Bay last season.

But Purdy made two big throws on a go-ahead TD drive, floating a 30-yarder under pressure to Christian McCaffrey and then extending a play that led to an 11-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle that made it 20-17.

Purdy's work wasn't done there as Jake Moody missed a third field goal that could have extended the lead and the defense then committed four penalties for 39 yards on Tampa Bay's game-tying field goal drive.

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Purdy then drove the Niners 39 yards to Moody's game-winning 44-yard kick on the final play. Purdy overcame a shaky start to go 10 for 14 for 160 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter for the fourth-most yards by a 49ers QB in the fourth quarter of a win since 1991.

“He did miss a few throws in the first half, just being a little bit off and cost us a couple ones,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “But the way he came back in the second half was huge.”

What’s working

Pass defense. The Niners held Tampa Bay in check even without top cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed the game following the death of his 1-year-old daughter. Rookie Renardo Green stepped in and played well and San Francisco held the Bucs to 105 net yards passing. That was the sixth game this season when the 49ers allowed fewer than 200 yards passing.

What needs help

Sideline behavior. Deebo Samuel made some waves when TV cameras caught him exchanging words and shoving long snapper Taybor Pepper when the frustrated wide receiver approached Moody on the sideline after his third missed field goal. The players involved all downplayed the interaction after the game, but Shanahan said he did address it with the team Monday and feels it has been resolved.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, middle, walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“We squashed it and we’re good,” Shanahan said.

Stock up

WR Ricky Pearsall. The first-round rookie keeps making big plays in his return from being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt a week before the opener. Pearsall caught a 46-yard TD in the first quarter for his first career score and had two catches for 20 yards on the game-winning drive.

Stock down

Special teams. The bye week did little to fix the Niners special teams woes. Jacob Cowing fumbled a punt that set up a TD in the third quarter for Tampa Bay. Moody also missed three field goals in his return from a high ankle sprain that nearly cost San Francisco the game.

Injuries

Green (toe) is day to day after leaving the game late on Sunday. ... Kittle (hamstring irritation) and P Mitch Wishnowsky (back) will be checked out Wednesday to determine their status this week. ... Shanahan said the team doesn't plan to open the practice window for LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendon) this week.

Key number

16. The Niners had lost 16 straight games in the regular season and playoffs when losing the turnover margin before winning on Sunday with one turnover and no takeaways. It was their first win when committing more turnovers than the opponent since the 2021 opener against Detroit.

What’s next

The 49ers host the Seahawks on Sunday in search of their seventh straight win in the series.