Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first down reception

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down.

Barkley took a short pass Sunday from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain.

Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half that put the Eagles up 7-0.