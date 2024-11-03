Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first down reception
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down.
Barkley took a short pass Sunday from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain.
Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half that put the Eagles up 7-0.
