Seahawks don’t rule out trading out Richard Sherman

PHOENIX — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged there have been some inquiries about Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, but the coach said he doesn’t anticipate Sherman being traded. Key word: anticipate.

“He is extremely important to our team. I don’t see anything happening at all,” Carroll said Wednesday at an NFC coaches breakfast.

But he didn’t completely rule out a deal.

“You either are competing or you are not, so we have always had to be open to every suggestion that comes along,” Carroll said. “There have been some teams that have called, and so we have talked about it. I can see why people would be interested in him.”

If Sherman does remain with the Seahawks, Carroll is anxious to see how he responds after a sub-par year impacted by knee problems and some sideline blowups with teammates and assistant coaches.

“I know there have been some issues and stuff,” Carroll said. “I’m anxious to see him handle everything and do really well and represent himself and his teammates in great fashion.

“Richard went through a lot last year and most of it self-inflicted,” Carroll said. “He got out there and I think he was in the midst of a season that was really challenging for him. If you remember when he had his issue, it was right in the midst of playing some great players week after week after week and he was teed up for it and jacked about it and all of that and he was competing like crazy.”