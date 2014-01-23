Seahawks' Doug Baldwin fires back at critics of Seattle's WR corps

Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin took exception to some analysts who say the Seahawks' passing targets are lacking because of their draft status. In fact, he dragged a Giants receiver into the argument.

"To me, I think that's a ridiculous statement because you can go down the list of all the guys who have been undrafted or picked up in later rounds," said Baldwin, who himself was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2011. "For instance, (fourth-round pick) Richard Sherman. Or at the same position (as me), Victor Cruz going undrafted and now being one of the most dominant receivers in the game."

The lack of pedigree among the Seahawks receivers is sure to remain a topic all week. Baldwin is prepared for that.

"Let's be honest, everyone has their opinion," he said. "It doesn't mean that their opinion is an intelligent one."