DK Metcalf excited for Seahawks future with Mike Macdonald, thankful for time with Pete Carroll

RENTON, Wash. — DK Metcalf has one issue with his new coach in Seattle, Mike Macdonald.

“He’s a defensive coach. That’s one thing I don’t like about him,” Metcalf joked. “But it’s good for our team.”

Seattle’s star wide receiver was present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after being around for only a limited time during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. And while he’s excited about the direction of the team under Macdonald, it also wasn’t easy for Metcalf to accept the dismissal of Pete Carroll after last season, the only coach he had played for in the NFL.

“I love Pete. He’s the reason that I’m standing right here in front of you all, along with (general manager) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said. “He was a great coach for me, can’t dismiss what he did for me in this organization, before I got here and when I got here. He’s a great coach, a Hall of Fame-caliber coach in my opinion. Just sad to see somebody lose their job like that.”

The start of Seattle’s mandatory minicamp this week was the first time Metcalf had addressed Carroll being let go after last season following 14 years in charge of the Seahawks.

Metcalf and Carroll had a strong relationship, going back to when they met at the NFL combine before the 2019 draft when the Seahawks eventually selected the wide receiver in the second round with the 64th overall pick.

“I’ve had conversations with him since then. He’s doing good and that’s all I can do is just keep in contact with him because he gave me an opportunity to play in this league,” Metcalf said.

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith, left, and Sam Howell, back center, stand with quarterbacks coach Charles London, front center, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, right, during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Renton, Wash. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

While the connection with Carroll is part of his past, the future for Metcalf could be even more productive than it has been. Metcalf raved about the system of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and what that could mean for Seattle’s trio of talented wide receivers — Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Every offense that I’ve played in from Schotty (Brian Schottenheimer) to Shane (Waldron) to now, they all have their unique variations, but I like the way Grubb’s offense is very explosive and he tries to push the ball downfield,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf was also complimentary of Macdonald. Even in his limited time around the team this offseason, Metcalf said he was impressed with Macdonald’s approach.

“He’s not trying to copy anything that anybody’s done in the past. He’s just bringing Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks,” Metcalf said.

For his part, Macdonald seemed equally impressed with Metcalf, who last season averaged a career-high 16.9 yards per catch and caught eight TDs.

“The way he practices is really awesome. This guy practices extremely hard. Does all the little things that you’re asking him to do,” Macdonald said. “So it’s a great example that he’s setting for that room and really for our offense as a whole.”

Nashville Bound

The Seahawks will have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in mid-August prior to their meeting in the second week of the preseason, the teams announced Tuesday. It’s the first time in recent memory that Seattle will hold joint practices with another team as that was not a part of training camp under previous coaches such as Mike Holmgren, Jim Mora and Carroll.

“We know a lot of the coaches over there, how they operate and really it’s an opportunity to kind of put it in a setting where you can control the tempos, control the drills, get some high intensity for the guys so they’re ready to roll come opener time,” Macdonald said.