Tyler Lockett questionable for Seahawks because of hamstring issue

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after not practicing all week because of a hamstring injury.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to do some running on his own on Friday, but he did not participate in practice for a third straight day. He said it was unclear if Lockett would be able to play against the Rams.

“He worked out with the trainers and all of that. We didn’t run him in practice,” Carroll said. “He’ll run again tomorrow. It’s day-to-day right now.”

Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington. He has 46 receptions for 494 yards and four touchdowns for the season.

Seattle also listed safety Jamal Adams (knee) and cornerback Tre Brown (foot) as questionable. Adams appears likely to play as his limitations in practice have been more maintenance in coming back from the quadriceps tendon tear that cost him almost all of the 2022 season. Brown jammed his foot in practice this week, and Carroll said it was a “race to get back,” in time for Sunday.