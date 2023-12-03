Steelers and Cardinals in weather delay at halftime as severe weather rolls through the area

PITTSBURGH — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers is in a weather delay coming out of halftime.

Arizona lead 10-3 after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride with 20 seconds left in the half.

Wind and rain picked up in the latter portions of the second quarter. Officials asked for fans in the exposed areas inside Acrisure Stadium to take cover in the concourse.