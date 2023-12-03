SportsFootball

Steelers and Cardinals in weather delay at halftime as severe weather rolls through the area

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens gets tackled by Arizona...

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers is in a weather delay coming out of halftime.

Arizona lead 10-3 after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride with 20 seconds left in the half.

Wind and rain picked up in the latter portions of the second quarter. Officials asked for fans in the exposed areas inside Acrisure Stadium to take cover in the concourse.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME