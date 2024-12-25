Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. inactive for Christmas clash

PITTSBURGH — The Kansas City Chiefs will try to lock up the top seed in the AFC without star defensive end Chris Jones.

The Chiefs (14-1) made Jones inactive for their Christmas Day meeting with Pittsburgh (10-5). Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler, is dealing with a calf injury he sustained late in last week's victory over Houston. This is just the eighth game Jones has missed since entering the league in 2016.

Kansas City also will be without left tackle D.J. Humphries, who remains out with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers — who can clinch the AFC North with wins in their final two games — will not have starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. available. Porter injured his knee in a loss to Baltimore last Saturday. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a special teams ace, is out with a hip injury.

Pittsburgh made veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith inactive for the first time since he was acquired in a trade with Green Bay earlier this season. Smith, who was not listed on the injury report, had been on track to play 18 games this season, a rarity.

Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Dean Lowry also are inactive for the Steelers. Fields is still recovering from an abdominal injury he sustained against Cleveland two weeks ago.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner, defensive ends Joshua Uche and Malik Herring, offensive linemen C.J. Hanson and Ethan Driskell also are out for the Chiefs.