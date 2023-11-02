Steelers DT Heyward active after returning from groin surgery; Titans QB Tannehill out again

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward will play for the first time since the season opener when he takes the field against Tennessee on Thursday night, while Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler will play a day after the Steelers (4-3) activated him off injured reserve. Heyward underwent groin surgery in September after tearing an adductor muscle in the first half of a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

The Steelers will be without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is out with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive tackle Dylan Cooks and nose tackles Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts are also inactive for Pittsburgh.

Tannehill will sit once again, meaning rookie Will Levis will make his second career start for the Titans (3-4). Levis tied an NFL record by throwing for four touchdowns in his debut on Sunday against Atlanta.

Wide receiver WR Colton Dowell, cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Caleb Murphy, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson are also inactive for Tennessee.