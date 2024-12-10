Steelers WR George Pickens dealing with a significant hamstring injury, likely out vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers could head across the state for their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles without one of their best playmakers.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that wide receiver George Pickens likely will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury that is more significant than the team initially thought.

Pickens, who leads the first-place Steelers (10-3) in receptions (55) and yards receiving (850) by a wide margin, sat out Sunday's win against Cleveland after initially experiencing discomfort doing postpractice drills last Thursday.

The team held Pickens out of practice on Friday and hoped he would be able to play against Cleveland. Tomlin said he considered giving Pickens a limited snap count before ultimately making him inactive.

An MRI late Sunday revealed the extent of the injury and Tomlin expressed doubt that Pickens would be ready by the time Pittsburgh travels to Philadelphia (11-2) this weekend.

“There’s a potential for this week, but it’s an outside chance," Tomlin said. “If you press me, I could say he’s out or characterize him as doubtful.”

The Steelers' offense struggled early against the Browns before finding its footing. Russell Wilson threw for touchdowns to Pat Freiermuth and Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller and Mike Williams — both of whom were little used of late — made impactful plays as Pittsburgh reached the 10-win plateau for the 11th time in Tomlin's 18 years with the team.