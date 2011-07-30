STEELERS

Harrison apologizes

Steelers linebacker James Harrison apologized Friday for comments he made in a magazine article earlier this month in which he used an anti-gay slur when talking about commissioner Roger Goodell and criticized teammates for their play in Pittsburgh's Super Bowl loss to Green Bay.

"The comments I made about Roger Goodell were inappropriate at the least and way out of line," Harrison said. "I was speaking out of anger and frustration at the time and any comments that I may have made that offended anyone with my careless use of words, I apologize."

Harrison, 33, drew $100,000 in fines for hits last season.

Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall -- whom Harrison called a "fumble machine" in the same magazine story -- and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- whom Harrison said needed to "stop trying to act like Peyton Manning" -- said there were no hard feelings.

PATRIOTS

Warren, Crumpler cut

The Patriots released seven players, including defensive end Ty Warren, tight end Alge Crumpler and offensive tackle Nick Kaczur. All carried salary-cap numbers of at least $3 million. Linebacker Tully Banta-Cain was also cut.

TITANS

Johnson holds out

Running back Chris Johnson will not be reporting for training camp with the Titans until he gets a new contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

PANTHERS

Newton ready to sign

Several media reports said No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton has agreed to a four-year, $22-million deal.

49ERS

Gore stays away

Running back Frank Gore was a no-show for the first day of training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., apparently fulfilling his plan to hold out for a new contract . . . Quarterback Alex Smith signed a one-year contract.

AROUND THE NFL

Bears sign Gholston

Linebacker Vernon Gholston, a former Jets first-round pick, signed with the Bears . . . Vincent Jackson, who missed training camp and most of last season in a salary dispute with San Diego, signed a franchise tag with the Chargers worth nearly $11 million . . . The Eagles announced a one-year deal for Vince Young, who will replace Kevin Kolb as the backup quarterback . . . The Dolphins cut linebacker Channing Crowder.-- AP