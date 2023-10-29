Steelers lose QB Kenny Pickett to rib injury late in first half vs. Jaguars, replaced by Trubisky

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Jacksonville late in the first half with an injury.

He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett was hit by Jacksonville defensive end Adam Gotsis near midfield with the Steelers driving late in the first half. Pickett grabbed his chest as he made his way off the field.

Trubisky played the final offensive snap of the first half for the Steelers. Pickett came out to warm up at the start of the second half, but did not take the field for Pittsburgh's first drive of the third quarter.

This is the second time Trubisky has come in for Pickett this season. Trubisky played in the second half of a 30-6 loss to Houston in Week 4 after Pickett left with a bone bruise in his knee.