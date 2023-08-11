SportsFootball

Storm delays opening kickoff between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns

Fans seek shelter under the overhang after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders was delayed on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

CLEVELAND — An approaching severe storm pushed back the opening kickoff between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

At 7:22 p.m., fans in attendance were advised to seek shelter by the public address announcer. There was also a message on the scoreboards saying, “severe weather is approaching.”

The exhibition game was originally scheduled to start at 7:38 p.m. The Browns had no immediate timetable for when the game might kick off.

Both teams warmed up in a steady rain before heading to their locker rooms. The field was then completely cleared of all personnel and fans either gathered on the concourses or grabbed seats beneath the upper deck to stay dry.

Last week, the Browns' preseason opener in the Hall of Fame game was delayed by a power outage between the third and fourth quarters. Cleveland beat the New York Jets 21-16.

