Super Bowl rings run in Bobby Wagner's family

It turns out that Bobby Wagner has a family tradition to uphold.

The Seahawks middle linebacker is a cousin of Giants defensive end Justin Tuck and is looking to add to the family's collection of Super Bowl rings.

“I asked him for advice and he told me to enjoy the moment,” Wagner said of his two-time Super Bowl-winning relative. “Everybody thinks that they’re going to come back every year and that doesn’t necessarily happen. He told me to enjoy the moment and go out on the field and once all the lights flash, it’s just another game.”

Tuck said he is rooting for Wagner and the Seahawks.

"I obviously believe that defense wins championships,” Tuck said at MetLife’s Winter Welcome on Thursday morning. “Seattle is coming in with a lot of confidence and a lot of swagger and they feel like they can stop Peyton. I had an opportunity to talk to some of those guys and they feel that they have a great matchup and I feel that they do too. They match up against Denver’s corps of receivers and tight ends better than anybody else Denver has played this year.”

Tuck has another family member with a ring, too. Former Patriots linebacker Adalius Thomas was also a cousin of Tuck’s (although Thomas and Wagner are not related, at least not according to Wagner who only learned of his link to Tuck in college).

"We’ll see if Bobby gets into the clan,” Tuck said.

Wagner believes he will.

"I got him,” Wagner said of the challenge of adding another ring. “And tell him I’m trying to get another sack, too.”

