Super Bowl 2025: 10 things to know about Kansas City

1. Kansas City’s team nickname came as an homage to former KC Mayor H. Roe Bartle. Nicknamed “Chief,” Bartle was instrumental in the franchise relocating from Dallas to Kansas City in 1963. Bartle got his nickname from his time working as an executive with the Boy Scouts.

2. Kansas City is trying to become the first NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowls champs. One of nine teams to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, KC is the only one to reach a third straight Super Bowl after winning two in a row. They’re the fourth team to make at least three consecutive Super Bowls, joining the Dolphins, Bills and Patriots.

3. Andy Reid has 28 playoffs wins as a head coach – 10 with the Eagles and 18 with Kansas City. He’s just three wins behind Bill Belichick for the most in NFL history. Reid’s six Super Bowl appearances are tied for second most with Don Shula. Belichick has nine. If Kansas City wins, Reid would tie Chuck Noll for the second-most Super Bowl victories: four. Belichick has six.

4. General manager Brett Veach began his career as a coaching intern for Reid in Philadelphia and joined him in Kansas City as a pro and college personnel analyst. Veach became GM in the summer of 2017. Since then, Kansas City is 100-32 and made five Super Bowls.

5. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, appearing in his fifth Super Bowl in six years, doesn’t only own the AFC. He’s a part owner of five sports teams: the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting KC (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL), Alpine Race Team (Formula 1) and a Pickleball team in Miami. Mahomes wants to invest in a football team when he’s done playing.

6. Tight end Travis Kelce owns a racehorse that was named after his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift. Kelce is part owner of “Swift Delivery.” It was named by the previous owner.

7. Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy set an NFL Scouting Combine record with a time of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. Kansas City traded up with Buffalo to take Worthy with the No. 28 pick. He helped end the Bills' season, making six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship win.

8. Worthy isn’t the only player Kansas City drafted because of a trade with Buffalo. In 2017, KC traded up with Buffalo to take Mahomes with the No. 10 pick. The Bills ended up with a nice haul and drafted Josh Allen the next year. But they’re still trying to dethrone Mahomes. He’s 4-0 against Buffalo in the postseason, with two of those wins in the AFC title game.

9. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is the only coordinator on either side of the football to win four Super Bowls and win a championship with two franchises. Spagnuolo won his first as Giants defensive coordinator in Super Bowl XLII. The last three have been with Kansas City.

10. Safety Justin Reid is consumed by chess and is really good at it. He has his own coach, James Canty, a U.S. Chess Federation Master. Reid won the title of NFL’s Top Chess Player after beating Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in this year’s BlitzChamps Grand Final.