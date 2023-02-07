SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl: Andy Reid rooting for Giants OC Mike Kafka to get Cardinals job

Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, speaks with the media before team practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Credit: James Escher

PHOENIX — Andy Reid is in Arizona to try to win a Super Bowl, but while here he’s also stumping for one of his former assistants.

Mike Kafka, the current Giants offensive coordinator who served under Reid as a passing game coordinator in Kansas City, is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Cardinals. Reid said he had a moment to speak with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell about that candidacy.

"He is very intelligent, great human being," Reid said on Tuesday, talking about what he told the Cardinals. "The quarterback [Kyler Murray] will love him. He'll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he'll do a great job and challenge the team. The guys will respond."

Reid noted that he drafted Kafka, who was a quarterback at Northwestern, in 2010 when he was with the Eagles.

"I think he'd be tremendous."

