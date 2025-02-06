Patrick Mahomes has fond memories of time spent on Long Island as a kid

You don’t forget a talent like Patrick Mahomes. Even when he was just a 10-year-old boy hopping around Long Island at the time.

And it turns out, the quarterback attempting to lead Kansas City to an unprecedented third Super Bowl win in a row this weekend hasn’t forgotten his time here, either.

Mahomes, 29, whose dad was a Mets reliever in 1999 and 2000, was a little young when Pat Mahomes Sr. was barrelling out of the bullpen at Shea Stadium – even if there’s plenty of photo evidence of junior running around the outfield then. But by the time his dad made it to the Long Island Ducks in 2006, Mahomes, then 10, had a pretty solid recollection of the summer spent in green and gold.

“I don’t remember if we were on Long Island when he was with the Mets, but he played for the Long Island Ducks,” Mahomes told Newsday this week, referring to the Central Islip-based Independent League team. “When he was there, I definitely spent some time on Long Island. I was a little bit older. I remember a couple of things. But that was awesome. They always had a lot of fans in the stands. Some of that independent baseball he played at the end of his career was some of my favorite memories and moments.”

And no wonder. Mahomes, who for a long time was looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps, was already pretty impressive. And the guys around the Ducks back then? Well, they just had fun watching.

“He had a missile for an arm,” Ducks president and chief business officer Michael Pfaff told Newsday (Pfaff was the general manager then). “He was obviously very talented and he was very quiet.”

Mahomes Sr., who was starting for the Ducks that year, was something of the staff ace, Pfaff said, going 11-4 with a 3.87 ERA. And, once in a while, little Patrick would take the hill, too.

“I remember times when Patrick was in the bullpen throwing off the mound – doing bullpen sessions with his father,” Pfaff said. “He was impressing the professionals that were standing around watching him. So obviously, from a very young age, Patrick was very talented and had a God-given ability to throw the ball.”

And while baseball was his heritage, it turned out football was his destiny. He played both of those sports and basketball in high school, was a three-star football recruit, and threw a no-hitter as a senior. Though he potentially would have been a high draft pick in both football and baseball, a commitment to Texas Tech helped etch his future. He still played both sports, but in football, he was a star.

“I remember at the time, his father saying he was going to be in the big leagues as a pitcher, so, you know, seeing him at Texas Tech was the next time that I was aware of what he was doing athletically,” Pfaff said. “It was obvious that he was a quarterback and he had chosen the right sport – not to say anything about his baseball talent, because he was obviously very talented there, too.”

But hey, everyone has to have a post-retirement plan, and who’s to say Mahomes can’t follow in his father’s footsteps down the line?

“I’ll tell you what, I’d sign him today if he wanted to come,” Pfaff said, laughing. “Tell Patrick that we’ll sign him. When he’s done playing for [Kansas City], if he wants, he can come out and play for the Ducks.”