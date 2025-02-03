Super Bowl 2025 has Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley . . . and Tom Brady

Super Bowl LIX will feature plenty of familiar faces on the field.

Kansas City and Philadelphia met two years ago, and the two-time defending champions are in their fifth Big Game in six years – much to the annoyance of many football fans.

The same feeling of déjà vu will be present the Fox Sports booth, sort of.

Analyst Tom Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven – both more than anyone else. But this visit will represent something entirely different and will be one of the most closely watched aspects of the day outside of the game itself.

After tepid early reviews in his rookie television season, Brady seemed to grow more comfortable down the stretch. Now, he will be in the greatest spotlight in American media, talking to an audience that should average around 120 million.

Is he up to it? He will have an extensive support system, starting with play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt, who is calling his second Super Bowl on Fox.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters and Mike Pereira the rules analyst.

This will be Fox’s 11th Super Bowl overall and second in three years. The game will be available on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and on NFL digital properties with unauthenticated access across devices.

But the biggest star of the show outside the players and coaches will be Brady. It will be up to him to rise to the occasion, as he did on the field.

He shocked the football world by winning it all in his Super Bowl playing debut in New Orleans in 2002, so why not do it again in New Orleans in 2025?

Adding to the intrigue is that Brady is a part owner of the Raiders, a divisional foe of Kansas City. Will he be willing to criticize his rivals – or perhaps pull punches to avoid bulletin board fodder for next season?

Stay tuned!

Fox's coverage plans by the numbers (and the po' boys)

Two thousand, seven hundred and eighty-three po’ boys? That is a Super Bowl-sized number, in this case representing the number of sandwiches the Fox Sports crew will be served on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here are that and other by-the-number facts from Fox: