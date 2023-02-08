Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes says LeBron James is an 'inspiration'

PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes congratulated LeBron James on Twitter Tuesday night for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and said he draws inspiration from the Lakers’ superstar.

“I talk to him every once in a while and try to gain as much advice as possible," Mahomes said during his Wednesday morning news conference. "You gain inspiration because you heard him talking about it last night: it wasn’t something that he was chasing or something that he even thought was possible. He just continued to work every single year and every single day, and he got there. And he is still playing at a high level. It’s legendary stuff."

Those last two words along with three flexed biceps emojis were what Mahomes tweeted at James after he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points that stood for nearly 40 years.

“There are some records that no one thinks will ever be broken,” Mahomes said. “He’s not even a scorer first. He’s one of the greatest scorers of all time and he has the most points of all time, but he’s not even a scorer. He just continues to work and work and try to win championships. He’s able to reach [milestones] that I don’t think anyone thought would ever be broken.”

Mahomes could challenge for some all-time NFL passing records if he stays healthy, but his sights are on winning a second title Sunday when Kansas City faces Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce also celebrated James and was beaming with pride since they’re both from the same area in Ohio. James is from Akron and Kelce from nearby Cleveland Heights. Kelce said he would have liked to see James break the record with a skyhook, Abdul-Jabbar’s patented shot.

“The greatest scorer of all time, baby. Northeast Ohio’s finest,” Kelce said. “I got so much love for the King, man. I think we all were hoping that he was going to throw up a hook shot for the last two points. When he got it, all praise was for him - The Chosen One.

“I just got so much love and so much respect for him the way he’s done it. He’s done it the right way throughout his entire career. Bringing the people that he started with along with him. He’s created an entire empire that we all can follow knowing how he’s manifested his career. A lot of love for him and even more pride coming from Northeast Ohio like he has.”

When Kansas City beat Cincinnati in the AFC Championship, James tweeted “Happy for my DOG” at Kelce and said to go win another Super Bowl.

“I know him through passing and things like that,” Kelce said. “I haven’t gotten to kick it with him as much as I wanted to; he’s a hard guy to find out here.”