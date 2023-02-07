Super Bowl LVII facts: Kickoff time, TV info, betting line and more

SUPER BOWL LVII FACTS

What: Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC champion) vs. Kansas City (AFC). This is the fifth Super Bowl appearance for KC (2-2) and the fourth for the Eagles (1-2).

When: Sunday’s kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals. Seating capacity is 63,4000.

Betting favorite: Eagles by 1 1/2, The over/under is 50 1⁄2

Referee: Carl Cheffers, an NFL official since 2000. His crews ranked No. 1 for penalties called during the regular season, averaging 14.4 flags per game

TV: Fox and Fox Desportes (Español). Announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Greg Olsen, sideline reporters Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi.

Streaming: NFL+ , Fox Sports app, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV.

Radio: WFAN (660-AM, 101.9-FM) and Westwood One. Announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Kurt Warner. Also, Fox Sports Radio, Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Series: KC leads all-time, 5-4, and won the last meeting Oct. 3, 2021, at Piladelphia, 42-30.

Head coaches: KC’s Andy Reid and Eagles’ Nick Sirianni. Reid has won two Super Bowls (Packers assistant in SB XXXI and KC head coach SB LIV).

Uniforms: The Eagles are designated the home team and will wear green jerseys. KC will wear white jerseys. The team wearing white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls dating to 2005.

Performers: National anthem, Chris Stapleton; Halftime, Rihanna.

Money: Winning team gets $157,000 per man. Losers get $82,000 each.

Trophy: The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Company. The trophy was named after the late coach Vince Lombardi — who won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers.