Super Bowl 2024 TV and game info

Super Bowl 2024, aka Super Bowl 58, aka Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the particulars so far:

Broadcast TV network: CBS

Alternate broadcast: Nickelodeon will do a family-friendly broadcast of the game.

Streaming: Paramount+ will stream the CBS broadcast

National anthem: Reba McEntire, with Daniel Durant performing via American Sign Language.

"America the Beautiful:" Post Malone, with Anjel Pinero signing.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing:" Andra Day, with Shaheem Sanchez signing.

Halftime show: Usher