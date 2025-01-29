SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl 2025: Recent prop bets history on the coin toss, over/under and more

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is doused after their...

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is doused after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Mark La Monicamark.lamonica@newsday.comLaMonicaMark

Super Bowl LIX features Philadelphia and Kansas City meeting in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

That leaves us with two weeks of analysis, silly stuff, recipes, commercials and, of course, sports betting to occupy our time. Super Bowl kickoff time is approximately 6:30 p.m., as it has been for years, just in case you still Google that information.

In the mean time, as you think about prop bets, here's the history, both recent and longer term, for a few props that have nothing to do with teams.

Super Bowl betting: The coin toss

The coin has been tossed 58 times at the Super Bowl, with 28 of those being Heads and 30 coming up Tails.

Last year: Heads

Last 5: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails

Last 10: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails, Tails, Heads, Tails, Tails, Tails

Longest streak for Heads: 5 in a row (2009-13)

Longest streak for Tails: 4 in a row (three times, most recently 2014-17)

Kansas City has won the coin toss -- and the Super Bowl -- in each of the last two seasons. During the Patrick Mahomes-led run of Super Bowl appearances (four of the past five, not including this year, Kansas City is 3-1 on the coin toss and 3-1 in the game (but only 2-1 on winning the coin toss and the game).

Philadelphia has played in the Super Bowl four times, winning the game after the 2017 season (Super Bowl LII). They lost the coin toss for that game. They also lost the coin toss when they faced Kansas City two seasons ago.  

Super Bowl betting: The over/under

Total points scored last year: 47

Last 5: 47, 73, 43, 40, 51 (average: 50.8)

Last 10: 47, 73, 43, 40, 51, 16, 74, 62, 34, 52 (average: 49.2)

All-time average: 46.4

Super Bowl betting: Winning margin

Last year: 3

Last 5: 3, 3, 3, 22, 11 (average: 8.4)

Last 10: 3, 3, 3, 22, 11, 10, 8, 6, 14, 4 (average: 8.4)

All-time average: 13.5

Super Bowl betting: First play

Last year: Run

Last 5: Run, Run, Run, Pass, Run

Last 10: Run, Run, Run, Pass, Run, Run, Pass, Pass, Pass, Pass

Super Bowl betting: Gatorade shower color

Last year: Purple

Last 5: Purple, Purple, Blue, Blue, Orange

Last 10: Purple, Purple, Blue, Blue, Orange, Blue, Yellow, None, Orange, Blue

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is a deputy sports editor at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

