Taylor gets sex-offender status, probation

Lawrence Taylor must register as a sex offender and serve 6 years of probation for an encounter with a teenage runaway. The girl, now 17, said she is upset because the NFL Hall of Famer did not get jail time during his sentencing Tuesday.

The teen was not allowed to present a statement during court proceedings, and delivered it instead outside Rockland County Court with attorney Gloria Allred at her side.

The teen said Taylor should have known she was underage at the time of their encounter last May and that she was coerced into being in the hotel room with him.

"I did what he told me to do because I was afraid of what would happen if I did not," the girl said. "I am upset that he will not have to go to jail for what he did to me. My life has changed because of him."

Allred would not comment on whether they would file a civil suit against the former Giants linebacker. But Taylor's attorney, Arthur Aidala, said the girl's statement and her relationship with Allred made it clear that "her story changed as dollar signs materialized at the end of a civil lawsuit."

Originally indicted on charges including felony counts of third-degree rape and a third-degree criminal sexual act, Taylor pleaded guilty in January to two misdemeanors: sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute.

"This was a working girl who came into my room," Taylor told Fox News Tuesday. "She told me she was 19. It is what it is. I don't card them. I don't ask them for a birth certificate."

Prosecutor Arthur Ferraro said Tuesday that Taylor's deal did not include jail time because he "was of assistance in the field of human trafficking in several jurisdictions and with federal authorities."

Rasheed Davis, who faces federal sex trafficking charges, is accused of taking the girl to the hotel and beating her up when she first refused to enter the room and have sex with the man inside.

A hearing to determine what the sex-offender level would be was postponed until April 12.

Taylor was accompanied in court by his wife, Lynette.