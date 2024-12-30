Skidding Titans on the verge of their highest NFL draft pick since at least 2015

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are living through a repeat of their worst season since the franchise left Texas in 1997.

Only this is much worse.

The 2014 team went 2-14 in Ken Whisenhunt 's first season as head coach.

If these Titans (3-13) lose Sunday against Houston, they would match the most losses in Tennessee thanks to the NFL’s move to a 17-game regular season.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired a general manager in December 2022 as the Titans slumped from two-time defending division champs to a season-ending skid. She fired coach Mike Vrabel in January after a 6-11 season.

Now Brian Callahan goes into the final game of his debut season with five straight losses and seven of the past eight in the franchise's third straight losing season.

The lone win in that stretch? In Houston.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown after catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

That 2014 season netted the No. 2 pick overall in the 2015 NFL draft, and Tennessee drafted quarterback Marcus Mariota who was benched in 2019 for veteran Ryan Tannehill.

There's plenty of pressure on this franchise. The Titans will be wearing their Houston Oilers' throwbacks on Sunday in hosting the Texans. They're currently selling personal seat licenses and season tickets for the $2.2 billion enclosed stadium being built next door scheduled to open for the 2027 season.

Callahan was asked about an NFL Network report that he and his staff would be back for the 2025 season. He said his conversations with Strunk have been positive and that he has talks with general manager Ran Carthon and Chad Brinker, president of football operations.

“I just come in and try to do my job as best I can and do it as long as they allow me to do it,” Callahan said Monday. “And if for some reason at some point, and hopefully it’s years from now when someone says we don’t need your services anymore, then that’s how it goes.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

What’s working

The defense. The Titans have held eight opponents to 24 points or fewer this season, including the 20-13 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. In coordinator Dennard Wilson's first season, they go into the finale third in the NFL in yards allowed and second against the pass.

They've held 11 opponents to fewer than 200 yards passing this season. The Titans also have 17 takeaways this season with eight interceptions since Week 12.

What needs help

The offense. The Titans were shut out in the first half, and they wound up with their sixth loss this season by eight points or fewer. Mason Rudolph's lone interception was a tipped ball, but it was the 33rd turnover of the season for Tennessee — most in the NFL.

That's why Callahan said both Rudolph, who has started and lost the past two games, and second-year quarterback Will Levis will play Sunday. A decision on who starts will come later this week.

The Titans had a chance to try and force overtime or go for the win late. But Rudolph couldn't connect with a wide-open Chig Okonkwo on the left sideline. Then a fourth down pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was broken up at the goal line.

Stock up

RB Tyjae Spears. The second-year back out of Tulane had the best game of his career and only a 5-yard loss on the play that knocked him out of the game cost him his first 100-yard rushing performance. Spears averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Stock down

LT JC Latham. The seventh pick overall out of Alabama has started every game, but he gave up another sack and four pressures against the Jaguars. He has allowed seven sacks this season and 43 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Callahan said Latham is a run powerful run blocker who will only get better.

Injuries

Spears (concussion) will have a hard time clearing the concussion protocol in a week. Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder) also is unlikely to play after lasting only 15 snaps in his second start at RT this season.

Callahan said RB Tony Pollard, who missed his first game this season with illness and an injured ankle, and RG Dillon Radunz (shoulder) could be back.

Key number

13 — The number of Titans starters in Jacksonville who did not start the season opener in Chicago. That includes seven on offense and six on defense because of injuries.

Callahan also started rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Darrell Baker at cornerback, sitting veteran Chidobe Awuzie who came off the bench for 35 snaps.

Next steps

Lose one more game and finish with the No. 2 pick overall. If the New England Patriots lose to Buffalo, the Titans could land the top pick overall for the first time since 2016. That pick was traded two weeks before the draft for a handful of picks that netted three starters led by Derrick Henry.