Texans get 2 points on blocked extra point return vs. Chargers, 1st in NFL playoff history

Houston Texans' D'Angelo Ross (37) returns a blocked extra-point attempt...

Houston Texans' D'Angelo Ross (37) returns a blocked extra-point attempt by Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) for two-points during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

HOUSTON — Houston's D'Angelo Ross returned a blocked extra point for two points in the fourth quarter of the Texans' wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday — the first such play in NFL postseason history.

The play came after Ladd McConkey scored on an 86-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Cameron Dicker's extra point attempt was blocked by Denico Autry.

The ball flew high in the air on the deflection and Dicker tried to knock it down, but it bounced off his hands. Ross grabbed it and returned it for the score that pushed Houston's lead to 25-12.

The NFL began awarding two points for an extra point returned to the end zone in 2015. Before that, a blocked extra point recovered by the defense was a dead ball.

It was the ninth extra point returned for a score since the rule change, according to Sportradar. It happened once in the 2024 regular season when the Eagles did it against Tampa Bay on Sept. 29.

There have also been five 2-point conversion tries returned for two points the other way during that span.

