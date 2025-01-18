SportsFootball

Chiefs' Cook returns after concussion evaluation; Texans' Al-Shaair out with knee injury

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) struggles for yardage...

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) struggles for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, bottom, defends during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was evaluated for a concussion but was allowed to return to their playoff game against Houston on Saturday, while and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hurt his knee and was questionable to return.

Cook was examined in the medical tent after his helmet collided with that of Houston wide receiver Nico Collins while making a tackle late in the first quarter. He eventually walked slowly to the locker room without his helmet, but was back on the sideline to start the second half, and he checked back into the game on the first possession.

Al-Shaair had been listed as questionable to play because of his knee. He did not participate in practice Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

