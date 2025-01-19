Texans fall to the Chiefs to remain winless in six tries at reaching the AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — C.J. Stroud just about had to be scraped off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium by the time the Kansas City Chiefs had sacked him for the eighth time Saturday, the Houston quarterback's jersey stretched and torn and covered in grass and mud.

It pretty much summed up another trip to the divisional round of the playoffs for the Texans.

They rode a roller-coaster of brilliant performances and bitter flops into the postseason, but seemed to be gathering some momentum in the wild-card round, when they soundly beat the Chargers in a game many expected them to lose.

But that performance last weekend merely set up a showdown with the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who had beaten Houston just last month and never seems to lose at this point in the season.

And with Patrick Mahomes finding Travis Kelce wide open all day and Kansas City's pass rush making life miserable for Stroud, the Chiefs methodically pieced together a 23-14 victory to deny the Texans a spot in the AFC championship game yet again.

They've had six tries to get through the divisional round. They have failed all six times.

Two of them have been in Kansas City.

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks (46) sits on the bench late in the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

And this one might have been every bit as bitter as the last, when the Texans blew a 24-0 lead in a 51-31 loss in January 2020 that would ultimately catapult Mahomes, Kelce and Chiefs coach Andy Reid to the first of their three Super Bowl titles.

Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal attempt that would have tied it at 6 late in the first half, but instead gave the Chiefs a short field. Five plays later, Kareem Hunt powered into the end zone for a touchdown.

In the second half, after the Texans spent more than 10 minutes driving 81 yards for a touchdown that should have tied it, Fairbairn missed the PAT in the cold, swirling winds. It not only left the Chiefs clinging to a 13-12 lead but also seemed to sap all the energy and excitement that Stroud, running back Joe Mixon and the rest of the offense had built up.

Kansas City proceeded to drive 81 yards for a touchdown of its own to take a 20-12 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) has his field goal attempt blocked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

The Texans still had chances to drive for a tying TD. But the first opportunity ended with three straight incompletions by Stroud and one of George Karlaftis' three sacks on fourth down, and the second with back-to-back incompletions and a punt.

By the time the Chiefs added a late field goal, and conceded a safety in the closing seconds, the game was over.

The Texans can still look back on a second consecutive AFC South title and that win over the Chargers. But they still have never won consecutive playoff games in the same season, something that is sure to fester within coach DeMeco Ryans, who was part of the first team to win a playoff game for the franchise when it beat Cincinnati in January 2012.

It also won't sit well with Stroud, who has done just about everything except make it to the AFC championship game.

The 23-year-old starting quarterback — the youngest to face a defending Super Bowl champ in the playoffs — is only the sixth QB to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons. And he's the first Texans quarterback to win two playoff games.

Yet there was nothing he could do against Kansas City and its ferocious pass rush Saturday.

There wasn't much the rest of the Texans could do against the Chiefs, either.