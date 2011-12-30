Texans receiver Johnson to return

Houston star receiver Andre Johnson will play against Tennessee on Sunday after missing the last three games because of a strained left hamstring.

Coach Gary Kubiak said Johnson will be on a play count, but wasn't sure how many. Johnson has played only six games this season after missing six straight with a right hamstring injury that required surgery.

The Titans are one of the teams that, with a victory, can eliminate the Jets.

Brady, Big Ben probable

Tom Brady, with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder, is listed as "probable" on the New England Patriots injury report for the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills . . . Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Troy Polamalu each attended a full practice Friday and are listed as probable for Sunday in Cleveland. Roethlisberger practiced all week after missing last Saturday's 27-0 win over the Rams because of an ankle sprain.

Pack resting at least 3

Green Bay will be without three key players on offense Sunday against Detroit: running back James Starks (knee, ankle), receiver/kick returner Randall Cobb (groin) and receiver Greg Jennings (knee). Coach Mike McCarthy would not say whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sit out the game.-- AP