C.J. Stroud, Will Levis to return when Texans host Titans after rookies missed time with injuries

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans should get their rookie quarterbacks back when they meet Sunday after both players missed time with injuries.

Houston’s C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the NFL draft, said Thursday that he’ll start after sitting out the last two games recovering from a concussion he suffered on Dec. 10. Tennessee’s Will Levis, taken in the second round, is expected to be back after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury.

Stroud said he’s feeling good and that his time off allowed his shoulder to get some rest and for him to recover from other minor issues.

“Hopefully when I come back, I can do what I’ve been doing, that’s the plan and I hope that comes true and I’m excited for these next couple of games and this opportunity,” he said.

It’s a big game for the Texans (8-7), who remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13%.

Stroud’s return will be a huge boost to the Texans, who beat the Titans in overtime before losing to the Browns in the last two weeks with Case Keenum filling in for the star rookie. Stroud has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

He’s excited to have an opportunity to lead the Texans to the postseason in his first year after they won a combined seven games in the two seasons before he arrived.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/John Amis

“We’ve got to appreciate the work that we put in, but at the same time, just get one at a time,” Stroud said. “I want to keep building for hopefully making the playoffs and that’s definitely the goal and just go from there.”

Long eliminated from playoff contention, the Titans (5-10) wouldn’t mind playing spoiler to their division rival.

“We talk about different ways to motivate us, and that’s definitely one,” Levis said. “I just want to win games, and I’m not as much excited about knocking them out as I am just winning a football game and that’s definitely a little bit of extra motivation. But we’re going out there to put our best ball on tape and to come back with a win.”

Levis was the third QB when the Titans played Indianapolis with rookie Anthony Richardson starting on Oct. 8. By the time the rookie moved into the starting job for Tennessee, Richardson was hurt and Gardner Minshew led the Colts to a 31-28 overtime win on Dec. 3.

FILE -Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) reacts to be disqualified from the game against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Denver. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 after completing his second suspension. Jackson missed Denver's last four games. Jackson has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

So this will be Levis’ first chance to play against a fellow rookie quarterback in the AFC South in a preview of a rivalry both franchises likely hope lasts for years.

The Titans are 1-6 on the road, but they did win their last away game in prime time, knocking off Miami with a stunning comeback on Dec. 11.

SHUTTING DOWN HENRY

The last time these teams met, the Texans held two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry to his worst game as a starter. Henry managed 9 yards rushing on 16 carries, and he added another net yard on four catches. He had rushed for 1,018 combined yards in his previous five games against Houston, a 203.6-yard average.

“What happened last game, it really doesn’t matter,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “You have to show up every game. We can’t rest on what we did last game. ... It’s going to take everyone to stop Derrick because he’s such a phenomenal running back.”

Henry needs one rushing attempt to reach 2,000 carries for his career. That would make him only the second player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Eddie George, and the 42nd in NFL history. Henry already ranks 15th all-time with 89 rushing touchdowns, and he needs 28 yards to become the NFL’s 10th player with at least five seasons rushing for 1,000 yards and 10 TDs.

WELCOME BACK

The Texans claimed Kareem Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2010 and spent his first nine seasons with Houston before joining the Broncos.

Jackson has had a tumultuous season. He has played in eight games but has been fined five times, ejected twice and suspended twice for a total of six games for a series of illegal hits. Sunday will be his first action since Nov. 19.

He now has a former teammate as his coach in Ryans.

“Kareem is a really good player (and) I’ve been fortunate to have been his teammate for two years and he’s a really great teammate,” Ryans said. “I know he cares a lot and he’ll do a great job of helping our young guys and teaching all of our young guys.”

HANDLING D-HOP

The last time the teams met, the Texans also did a great job smothering three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who started his career as the 27th pick overall by Houston in 2013. He had 21 yards receiving on two catches despite being targeted nine times.

Hopkins comes into this rematch with at least one catch in 160 consecutive games to start his career, and he leads the NFL with 914 receptions and 12,237 yards receiving since coming into the league. He has 939 yards receiving this season as he pursues the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

Levis has had the benefit through his first eight starts of working with Hopkins, a relationship that has been helped by the veteran getting into the end zone to catch six of the rookie’s first eight touchdown passes.

“He must see something in me to really care and try to pour into me,” Levis said. “So, I try to take everything I can from him, and we’re continuing to build our relationship and I feel like it’s just gotten stronger and stronger throughout the weeks and hopefully finish off these next couple of weeks feeling really, really good about our chemistry and as well as everyone else’s.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.