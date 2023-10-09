The Bears are mulling adding a defensive analyst to coach Matt Eberflus' staff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are mulling hiring a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting and developing game plans, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

The Bears haven't had a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned on Sept. 20.

Eberflus said the analyst would “give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent." He said the Bears are “looking at a few guys” and was not sure if the person would be based at Halas Hall or work remotely.

“It would just be more of a head start in terms of the advancement, so that person would be ahead on the next opponent, so working a whole week in advance, so that would be beneficial for us early in the week,” Eberflus said.

One person Eberflus said was not a candidate for the role is former Detroit Lions coach and ex-Bears defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. The two worked together as assistants with Dallas.

“He’s very comfortable in retirement," Eberflus said. "He’s out in Vegas right now. We talk weekly though for sure.”

Eberflus has been calling defensive plays since Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Williams stepped away from the team following a season-opening loss to Green Bay and later resigned, saying he needed to take care of his health and family.

The Bears (1-4) beat Washington on Thursday night to stop a 14-game losing streak. They host the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday.

NOTES: Chicago on Monday opened a 21-day activation window for cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) and center Doug Kramer (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve. The team also signed running back Darrynton Evans from Miami's practice squad.