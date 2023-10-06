The Jaguars expect to have three offensive pieces back in the lineup against the Bills in London

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to have three key offensive players back for their second of back-to-back games in London.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that left tackle Cam Robinson, receiver Zay Jones and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew are on track to play against Buffalo (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Robison was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performing-enhancing drugs. Jones injured his right knee against Kansas City in Week 2 and missed two games. Agnew (thigh) missed last week against Atlanta at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars (2-2) could use the trio against the Bills, who have won three in a row.

Jacksonville's offensive line has been its biggest concern through four games. Pederson benched left guard Ben Bartch last week and now likely will shuffle the line again.

“We got one more day right there,” Pederson said. "We haven’t made a final determination yet there. Cam has done a nice job. We get through tomorrow and see where he’s at mentally. Physically, he had a good week. Walker had a good week in there at left guard.”

Robinson, a seventh-year veteran, should resume his normal position, and third-year pro Walker Little would slide from left tackle to left guard. Jones' return gives the Jaguars their starting trio of receivers that includes Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones attends an NFL practice session at Hanbury Manor, near Ware in Hertfordshire, England, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, ahead of the NFL game against Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“Zay will be a go,” Pederson said. "He had a good week. Barring anything coming out of today’s practice with treatments later on — hopefully no setbacks; knock on wood — he should be fine.”

Jaguars rookie safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut.

Pass-rusher Dawuane Smoot returned to practice this week for the first time since a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in December, but Pederson said he doesn't “anticipate him playing in this game.”

“But he’s really close,” Pederson said. “We’re optimistic maybe next week that he’ll be ready to go.”