The Ravens enter training camp with the same star quarterback and a new offensive coordinator

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-8)

CAMP SITE: Owings Mills, Maryland.

KEY ADDITIONS: Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor, CB Rock Ya-Sin.

KEY LOSSES: G Ben Powers, DE Calais Campbell, S Chuck Clark, CB Marcus Peters, LB Justin Houston.

KEY STORYLINES: Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens on a long-term contract, so the uncertainty that hovered over the team entering camp last year is gone. Baltimore also tried to upgrade his passing targets by adding Beckham and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. Monken replaced Greg Roman after the offense struggled last season, in part because of Jackson's late-season knee injury. The Ravens were strong defensively in 2022 under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, and now they have linebacker Roquan Smith for a full season, but replacing the 15 sacks Campbell and Houston combined for won't necessarily be easy. If Baltimore stays healthy, the Ravens can reach the conference title game for the first time with Jackson, but the competition in the AFC is fierce.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +1800