Week 15 Thursday Night Football pick: Are 49ers too strong for Seahawks?

SAN FRANCISCO (9-4)

AT SEATTLE (7-6)

TV: Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m.

The Line: San Francisco by 3; O/U: 43.5

There are two big NFC divisional matchups this week that will impact the playoff picture. Fittingly, both are in prime time. Before Giants-Commanders on Sunday night, it's 49ers-Seahawks to kick off Week 15 on Thursday night.

Speaking of the Giants, the Seahawks have had a similar season. Led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith, Seattle started a surprising 6-3. Pete Carroll's guys were flying. Then the Seahawks boarded a flight to Germany and have been off ever since, losing three of their next four to fall to 7-6. They lost to Carolina at home last week and needed a late touchdown drive to escape against the Rams the week before. Like the Giants, the Seahawks' season is unraveling. And now it faces one of the hottest teams in the NFL on a short week.

The 49ers, on a six-game win streak, beat the Seahawks, 27-7, in Week 2 (it would have been a shutout if not for a TD return on a blocked field goal). San Francisco's defense has only improved since then, and even though the 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, the offense hasn't missed a beat. Brock "Who You Calling Mr. Irrelevant?" Purdy stepped in to finish off the Dolphins two weeks ago and last week led a 35-7 dismantling of the Bucs. Purdy won't have Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee), but the 49ers still have Christian McCaffrey and a number of weapons in the passing game.

Seattle is fighting to stay in the playoff picture, so expect a close divisional matchup. San Francisco is too strong on both sides of the ball, though, and with a chance to clinch the NFC West with a win, look for the 49ers to stay hot and keep the Seahawks in free-fall mode.

The pick: San Francisco