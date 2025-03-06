Titans wrap up coaching staff changes by hiring Mike McCoy as an offensive assistant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan has finished making changes to his coaching staff by hiring former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as a senior offensive assistant.

Callahan also hired Dylan Autenrieth as a defensive assistant and promoted Scott Cohen to director of football strategy, the Titans announced Thursday.

McCoy coached the then-San Diego Chargers between 2013 and 2016 and has been an NFL offensive coordinator for six seasons. He spent the past three years as Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach and should be a good resource for Callahan, who's coming off his first season as a head coach. Callahan also called offensive plays for the first time in the NFL.

This will be McCoy's 23rd season in the NFL. He started with Carolina in 2000 and worked there through 2008. He went to Denver in 2009 where he was offensive coordinator for four seasons, including three with Callahan on the staff. McCoy returned to Denver in 2017 and was offensive coordinator with Arizona in 2018.

Autenrieth spent the past three years at Vanderbilt, going from graduate assistant to assistant offensive line coach. He was a graduate assistant at Colorado State in 2021 and an offensive analyst at his alma mater, N.C. State, in 2020. He played tight end for the Wolfpack.

Cohen has 33 years of NFL experience and joined the Titans last year analyzing opponents. He will lead a new strategy department supporting the coaching staff during the season with game management, situational football, self-scouting and advance reports on opponents. He will work with the personnel department during the offseason on free agency and the draft.

Cohen also has worked for Baltimore, Tampa Bay, the New York Jets, Philadelphia and Jacksonville. He started in the NFL with Washington's scouting department in 1992.