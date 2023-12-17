Titans honor late 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Frank Wycheck with helmet sticker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are honoring the late Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in the “Music City Miracle,” by wearing his old No. 89 as a sticker on their helmets Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Titans also are wearing their Houston Oilers' throwback uniforms for this game. The sticker with Wycheck's number sits just below the American flag on the back of the helmets for the man who ranked fourth for most career catches among NFL tight ends when he retired at the age of 32.

Wycheck died Dec. 9 at his home at the age of 52. His family is asking Titans' fans wanting to honor his memory to donate to his favorite charity, Special Olympics of Tennessee. The Titans posted that request on the video board during pregame warmups.

Adam Germek, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee, said Wycheck's impact is still being felt on programs built thanks to his support.

“His Harley Ride for Special Olympics Tennessee brought awareness and support to our community and inspired countless athletes to compete in sports programming," Germek said. "And we will be forever grateful for Frank’s positive impact on the community.”