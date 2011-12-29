Tom Brady returns to practice amid report of injury

Tom Brady is back at practice with the New England Patriots.

Brady loosened up and ran with his teammates at the start of practice Thursday while reporters were allowed to watch.

He missed Wednesday’s session, but the team says his absence was not injury-related. Comcast SportsNet reported that same day that Brady had X-rays to check for a separated left shoulder and was told he was “all set.”

Patriots spokesman Stacey James said Thursday: “If there was an injury then it would be on the injury report.”

Brady fell hard on the shoulder when he scrambled during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins in which he also scored on two 1-yard sneaks.