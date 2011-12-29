Tony Romo has more protection on hand

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is practicing with more protection on his bruised throwing hand.

Romo came out of the locker room Thursday wearing a protective wrap on his swollen right hand. The wrap left his fingers and thumb free, and he made a few soft tosses as practice began.

Romo wasn't wearing anything on his hand when throwing Wednesday.

Romo, who banged his hand on a defender's helmet Saturday against Philadelphia, has said he expects to play Sunday night when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants with the NFC East title on the line.