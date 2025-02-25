SportsFootball

Chiefs GM says Travis Kelce 'was fired up' to keep playing after season ended

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “was fired up” to keep playing after the season ended, general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

“He has one more year on his contract," Veach said. "We left it at he’d be back, and we’re excited to have him back.”

The 35-year-old Kelce was mulling whether to retire or make another run. The four-time All-Pro professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl. He has laid the groundwork for a career in TV and has a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Coach Andy Reid said he talked to Kelce about his future. “Get out of town and relax. … I think that’s what he’s doing,” Reid said.

