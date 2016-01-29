Travis Kelce signs 5-year, $46M extension with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person familiar with the situation says Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has signed a $46 million, five-year extension that includes $20.5 million guaranteed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the Chiefs did not disclose the terms of the contract in announcing the extension.

Kelce, a former third-round draft pick of the Chiefs, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end has started 27 of the 33 games he’s played over three seasons, catching 139 passes for 1,737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He missed the majority of the 2013 season after undergoing knee surgery.