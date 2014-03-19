Troy Vincent, Dave Gardi named to NFL posts

Former NFL cornerback Troy Vincent has been named NFL executive vice president of football operations, taking over an important post from Ray Anderson. In addition, Dave Gardi, currently the NFL's vice president of labor relations and football administration, has been given the newly created position of senior vice president of football operations.Gardi is the son of the late Joe Gardi, a former Jets' assistant and the Hofstra head coach.

Vincent, who oversaw the NFL Player Engagement program since 2010, will oversee all aspects of football operations in the league office, with a focus on quality and innovation. His responsibilities will include officiating, integrity of the game, on-field discipline, game operations, player personnel, and college relations. Vincent will serve as a non-voting member of the Competition Committee and supervise development programs for players, coaches, and football executives. Gardi will work closely with Vincent on the administration of policies and programs in the football operations group.

Gardi, a quarterback at Brown University and graduate of Hofstra Law School, joined the NFL in 2003. He has represented the league and NFL teams in labor matters under the collective bargaining agreements with the NFL Players Association and the NFL's game officials. He was a member of the negotiating teams for the CBAs with the players and game officials. He also worked with the football operations department and the Competition Committee on a wide range of officiating, playing rules, and player disciplinary issues.

"Troy Vincent brings a uniquely well-rounded perspective to this leadership position," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He knows the game inside out from the locker room to the board room. He has done an exceptional job growing services to our players and former players, and he is ready and eager to lead our football operations group. Troy's passion for education, personal development, and innovation will bring a new vitality and vision to our football group.

"Dave Gardi adds his own unique and broad skill set, including being steeped in the game his entire life as a player and the son of a coach," Goodell added. "Together, Troy and Dave bring strong and talented new leadership to this critical function."