Dolphins downgrade QB Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful with hip injury ahead of Sunday's game vs Browns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during...

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week with the injury, which he initially suffered in a loss to Houston on Dec. 15. He finished that game and played in last weekend's win over San Francisco.

The Dolphins (7-8) announced Tagovailoa’s updated status — he had been listed as questionable — on Saturday as the team prepared to face the Browns (3-12) with Miami clinging to razor-thin playoff hopes.

If Tagovailoa is ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start. Huntley spent training camp with the Browns, who signed him as a free agent in March as one of their options behind Deshaun Watson.

Huntley was signed by Miami after Tagovailoa sustained his third documented concussion in September. Huntley went 1-2 in three starts for the Dolphins, passing for 377 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Dolphins also activated quarterback Skylar Thompson to the active roster, signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma to the active roster off the practice squad and placed cornerback Kendall Fuller on injured reserve.

