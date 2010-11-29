Turnovers help Chargers turn back Colts 36-14

San Diego’s defense gave Peyton Manning another night to forget.

The Chargers picked off Manning four times, returning two for scores, in a 36-14 win Sunday that handed Indianapolis its most lopsided home loss since the four-time MVP has been the team’s starting quarterback. The last time the Colts lost by this much at home was Sept. 14, 1997, when Seattle won 31-3.

San Diego (6-5) won its fourth straight and kept pace in the AFC West race, one game behind Kansas City.

“It’s dedication to the system and tremendous on everyone’s part,” Chargers running back Mike Tolbert said, referring to the Chargers’ playoff push. “We’re not pressured at all (to win), we’re just trying to get better next week than we are today.”

They certainly looked good Sunday.

Manning finished 31 of 48 for 285 yards with two TDs and has thrown seven interceptions in the last two weeks — the most over any two-week span in his 13-year NFL career. Pro Bowl receiver Reggie Wayne walked off the field after getting hurt with 2:45 to go, and the Colts (6-5) finished with only 24 yards rushing.

The Colts lost their second straight but are still tied with Jacksonville for the AFC South lead, and it was every bit as ugly as the score appeared. Fans started leaving en masse when the Colts committed their fourth of five turnovers, Javarris James’ fumble early in the fourth quarter.

It also officially ends the Colts’ league record run of seven straight 12-win seasons.

The Chargers defense, meanwhile, was stifling.

“We just weren’t sharp,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “They had 20 points off turnovers and we had five of them. That’s uncharacteristic for us.”

Kevin Burnett returned Manning’s first pick 29 yards for a score. Eric Weddle matched that with a 41-yard return in the third quarter that broke open the game. And the Chargers shut out Indy for the final 30 minutes.

Philip Rivers was 19 of 23 for 185 yards with no touchdowns and, most important, no interceptions. Tolbert rushed 26 times for 103 yards and scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory that put San Diego above the .500 mark for the first time all season.

But the Chargers struggled to take control early.

Manning threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jacob Tamme on the Colts’ opening possession and the Chargers answered with a 28-yard field goal from Nate Kaeding.

Then things took a nasty turn for the Colts.

When Manning tried to connect with Wayne between three defenders, Burnett made a leaping grab and sprinted into the end zone to make it 10-7.

Stephen Cooper picked off Manning again early in the second quarter, setting up a 33-yard field goal that made it 13-7. Manning brought the Colts back from a 16-7 deficit by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Blair White with 22 seconds left in the half.

But the Colts never got back in the game.

Kaeding opened the second half with a 30-yard field goal, and then Weddle picked off Manning and returned it 41 yards for a TD to make it 26-14.

Tolbert sealed the win with his 3-yard run with 11:26 left.

“San Diego did a good job,” Manning said. “Offensively, we didn’t do a real good job. I didn’t do a real good job.”