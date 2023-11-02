Tyreek Hill tells the Dolphins' defense to 'just find Kelce' to stop the Chiefs in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany — Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has offered advice to the Miami defense in preparation for Sunday's game against his former team: “Just find Kelce.”

Hill described Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as “the energy of that team” who has a knack of finding space when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scrambling.

“What I’ve been telling the guys to do is just find Kelce,” Hill said Thursday after practice. “If you allow Kelce to get open, he’s like the energy of that team, although Pat is like all-world. But if he finds Kelce and Kelce just catches a 2-yard pass, he just somehow finds energy in that and gets that team going.”

In his six seasons in Kansas City, Hill said, the Chiefs' receivers were well-coached about what to do when Mahomes starts moving.

“They got a whole PowerPoint on it and everything,” said Hill, now in his second season in Miami. “It’s crazy, it’s ridiculous. It’s like, ‘When Pat goes this way, you guys need to be doing this, that, that.’"

Don't ask him about Kelce and Taylor Swift, though.

A day after fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle described himself as a “Swiftie,” Hill wasn't going there.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a training session in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Probst

“I’m not getting into that, bro. That’s a dangerous crew,” he joked when asked if he's also a fan.

With 1,014 yards receiving, Hill is the first player in 52 years to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of the season.

Hill said he'd prefer to face his former team at Arrowhead Stadium — the Chiefs are the “home” team on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. But he also sees the Germany game as an opportunity.

“We get a chance to become global stars. This is a chance to grow our own personal brands, too,” he said.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill checks his mobile device after a training session in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Probst

There will be some good-natured trash talk, of course.

“I’m excited to see Pat, Kelce, things like that," Hill said. "It’s going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers.”

Hill deflected talk of an MVP-caliber season, suggesting Tua Tagovailoa would be his choice as the “player on our team who is better than me and means more to the team.”

Playing against Mahomes means defending not only the play called in the huddle but also “the play that he creates after the first one breaks down,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

INJURY UPDATES

The Dolphins added WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and DB Justin Bethel (foot) to their injury report. They were limited in practice. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), whose mother was born in Germany, and TE Durham Smythe (ankle) also were limited at practice. Mostert said he's “ready to go.” Smythe said he's progressing. The Dolphins hope to have cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groin) and Jalen Ramsey (knee) together on the field together for the first time this season. Ramsey made his debut last week. Howard has missed the past two games. Both were limited in practice for the second straight day.