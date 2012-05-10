USFL returns with games next March; Fred Belitnikoff an adviser

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The USFL is back in business, with Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff among its advisers.

Biletnikoff will consult on football operations for the league, which went out of business in 1987 after losing millions of dollars and, despite winning a lawsuit against the NFL, being awarded just $3 in indemnities. The USFL plans to kick off next March in eight cities and play a 14-game season.

Biletnikoff will be joined by James Bailey, an executive for the Cleveland Browns and then the Baltimore Ravens for 21 years, on the USFL's board of advisers. The board will be responsible for guiding USFL management on various areas of operations, eventually focusing on a search for the league's commissioner.

The USFL will use players not drafted by the NFL or released by NFL teams, with player and coach contracts owned by the league.