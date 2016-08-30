Victor Ochi survives first roster cut with Baltimore Ravens

One hurdle down, one more to go for Victor Ochi.

The Long Island native, who went undrafted in April, survived the Ravens’ first round of cut-downs Tuesday as the team reduced its roster from 90 to 75. He still has to fight for a spot on the team’s 53-man Week 1 roster.

Ochi, who grew up in Valley Stream and played at Stony Brook, hasn’t seen the field much through the Ravens’ first three preseason games, often playing in the mid-to-late stages of the fourth quarter with the third-string defense. The edge rusher had his first sack of the preseason on Saturday night against the Detroit Lions, dipping his shoulder low to beat right tackle Luke Marquardt and taking down Jake Rudock with 3:20 left to play.

The Ravens’ final roster is due Saturday at 4 p.m. They wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday at New Orleans, and while head coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to announce whether or not he’ll play his starters in that game, the fourth preseason game is generally a chance for backups such as Ochi to get extra playing time.

If Ochi doesn’t make the final roster, the Ravens could try to stash him on their practice squad. That process begins Sept. 4 at noon.

The Ravens began the cut-down process on Monday. Among the Ravens’ cuts were veteran linebacker Kavell Connor, who signed with the team just before the start of training camp. Mario Ojemudia — Ochi’s roommate at camp and also an undrafted rookie linebacker — also was cut, along with seven other UDFAs: offensive guard Jarrell Broxton, defensive tackle Trevon Coley, wide receiver Dobson Collins, center Anthony Fabiano, quarterback Jerrod Johnson and wide receivers Dobson Collins, Chuck Jacobs and Darius White. They also put tight end Benjamin Watson, who tore his Achilles on Saturday, and former Hofstra cornerback Kyle Arrington (concussion) on season-ending injured reserve.

The Ravens finalized their 75-man roster on Tuesday by waiving kicker Wil Lutz, placing rookie defensive end Bronson Kaufusi (broken ankle) and UDFA lineman Stephane Nembot (undisclosed) on season-ending IR and putting running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) on the regular-season physically unable to perform list.