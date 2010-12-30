Vikings' Favre still not cleared to play

After overcoming so many injuries to start 297 consecutive games, Brett Favre has been too beat up to play in two of the last three. He was knocked out of the other one with a concussion.

The Vikings want him to give it one more try and start Sunday at Detroit, but by NFL concussion rules he first must be cleared by the team's medical staff - and time is running out.

Interim coach Leslie Frazier said Thursday that Favre hadn't passed the first stage of post-concussion testing. There's also a conditioning component to receiving clearance to return, if Favre can prove he's symptom-free and functioning normally.

Although he said he wouldn't rule out Favre, Frazier also said Saturday probably would be the "cutoff" to pass the tests.

Favre has not been available to reporters since Dec. 20.

Around the league

Michael Vick (bruised thigh) missed practice and is unlikely to play against Dallas, meaning Kevin Kolb would start. The NFC East champion Eagles are locked into the No. 3 seed. Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna missed practice again because of a strained muscle in his side, making it less likely he will play. Stephen McGee will make his first career start if Kitna sits . . . Saints coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Marques Colston (arthroscopic knee surgery) may not play against the Bucs . . . Quarterback Trent Edwards will start for the Jaguars in place of David Garrard, who had season-ending surgery on his right middle finger. A win by the Jaguars over the Texans and a Colts' loss to the Titans would give Jacksonville the AFC South title . . . The NFL reduced Steelers linebacker James Harrison's fine for an Oct. 17 hit on Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi from $75,000 to $50,000. - AP