Vikings LT Cam Robinson returns to Jacksonville to face his former Jaguars teammates

Minnesota (6-2) at Jacksonville (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 4½.

Against the spread: Minnesota 6-2; Jacksonville 5-4.

Series record: Vikings lead 6-1.

Last meeting: Vikings beat the Jaguars 27-24 in Minnesota on Dec. 6, 2020.

Last week: Vikings beat the Colts 21-13; Jaguars lost to the Eagles 28-23.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) in action against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in London. Credit: AP/Steve Luciano

Vikings offense: overall (13), rush (21), pass (12), scoring (8).

Vikings defense: overall (16), rush (2), pass (28), scoring (7).

Jaguars offense: overall (21), rush (22), pass (17), scoring (18).

Jaguars defense: overall (31), rush (16), pass (31), scoring (30).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Turnover differential: Vikings plus-4; Jaguars minus-7.

Vikings player to watch

LT Cam Robinson. Acquired in a trade with Jacksonville last week to replace injured standout Christian Darrisaw, Robinson gets to quickly face his former team after an effective debut against the Colts. Coach Kevin O’Connell gave him a game ball for his performance on such a short runway with the playbook and alongside new teammates.

Jaguars player to watch

DE Josh Hines-Allen is coming off his best game of the season and now faces longtime teammate Robinson. They spent 5½ years together in Jacksonville. Hines-Allen had two sacks last week at Philadelphia, giving him five on the season.

Key matchup

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson versus one of the league’s worst pass defenses. Jefferson has 48 receptions for 783 yards and five touchdowns, including consecutive 100-yards games. He had seven catches for 137 yards last week against Indianapolis and eight for 115 the previous week at the Los Angeles Rams. Now he’s going against a defense that’s been gouged for 16 plays of 30 or more yards.

Key injuries

The Vikings will be without All-Pro long-snapper Andrew DePaola (hand) and rookie kicker Will Reichard (quadriceps) for at least the next four games, with 14-year veteran Jake McQuaide and 27-year-old rookie John Parker Romo, respectively, filling those roles. LB Blake Cashman (toe), who has missed the past three games, is on track to return this week.

The Jaguars are expected to turn to their third left guard in as many games. Starter Ezra Cleveland (ankle) hasn’t practiced this week and backup Cooper Hodges broke his right leg in his first career start last Sunday. Now Blake Hance is up from the practice squad and scheduled to make his second start in three seasons.

Series notes

Minnesota is 2-0 in Jacksonville and the only team the Jaguars have never beaten at home. … The Vikings have won five in a row in the series, with Jacksonville’s most recent victory coming in 2001. … The most recent meeting was an overtime victory for Minnesota in 2020 that included a standout performance from Jefferson (121 yards, TD).

Stats and stuff

Minnesota has scored 20-plus points in each game this season. Baltimore is the only other team to do so this season. … The previous time the Vikings started a season with eight straight games scoring 20-plus points was 1998, when they did so in all 16 games while going 15-1 and setting the NFL scoring record at 556 points. That record has since been topped five times. … The Vikings have trailed for 69:39 of game time this season, the least amount in the league. … The Vikings are 3-0 against AFC teams this year. They went 1-4 last season. … The Vikings defense leads the NFL in interceptions (13) and passes defensed (50). They had just 11 interceptions in the entire 2023 season. … The Jaguars are 1-5 in one-score games. … Jacksonville will wear white helmets for the first time in franchise history. The alternate helmet was designed as a tribute to area beaches. … QB Trevor Lawrence is looking for his third consecutive 300-yard passing game at home. … WR Brian Thomas Jr. leads all rookies with 595 yards receiving and is tied for the most TDs (five). … DE Travon Walker is coming off a big game. He had seven tackles, including two for loss, and returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

Fantasy tip

The Jaguars have struggled to cover tight ends, so T.J. Hockenson would be a smart play in his second game back from injury.